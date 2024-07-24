Mumbai Lakes Receive 84,407 Million Litres from Heavy Rainfall, Total Stock Reaches 53% Capacity | Shefali Parab Pandit

Following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, a staggering 84,407 million litres of water have been added to seven lakes, equivalent to 21 days of supply. This influx has raised the lakes' total water stock to 53% of their capacity. The current reserves are ample to sustain the city for over six months. However, officials emphasize that despite these gains, water cut of 10% will remain in effect for now.

On Tuesday, the total water stock stood at 7.68 lakh million litres, marking a 3% increase from the previous year. Mumbai city and the adjoining Thane district, where the lakes are situated, have experienced heavy rainfall over the past few days.

In the 24-hour period from Monday 6 am to Tuesday 6 am, the rainfall recorded at various lakes includes Upper Vaitarna with 85 mm, Modak Sagar with 148 mm, Tansa with 77 mm, Middle Vaitarna with 103 mm, Bhatsa with 56 mm, Vehar with 79 mm, and Tulsi with 93 mm.

Tulsi Lake in Mumbai began overflowing on July 20, while Vehar Lake, which supplies 110 million litres of water daily to the city, is nearing overflow. Despite the early onset of monsoon, June saw significantly lower rainfall.

However, the increased rainfall in July has brought relief to the city, which has been under a 10% water cut since June 5. "The current stock is good but not adequate storage yet. So we will watch it for few more days," said a senior civic official. The city's annual water requirement totals 14.47 lakh million litres.