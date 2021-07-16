Mumbai: Lake levels stay unchanged

Despite heavy rainfall recorded in Mumbai from Thursday night to Friday, water level in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city remained at 17.24 per cent of total capacity. Same time last year, the level in the lakes was 25.80 per cent of total capacity.

On July 10, lake water level was at 17.43 per cent of total capacity, or 252,323 ML, in comparison to 22.46 per cent on the same day last year, and 43.92 per cent on the same day in 2019.

Mumbai receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes. BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water per day to the city. Officials said current showers will help raise the lake levels. The total amount of water in all seven lakes is currently 249,459 ML; their cumulative capacity is 1,447,363 ML.