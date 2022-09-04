Mumbai: Lake levels rise to 97.92 %; water stock to last 365 days | File Photo

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are 97.92 per cent full on Sunday morning and have 14,17,217 million litres of useful water content against their capacity of 14,47,363 million litres. This stock will be sufficient for Mumbai for more than 365 days. With this, the city is now short of only 30,146 million litres of water stock to get an uninterrupted water supply throughout the year.

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi located at Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for almost 4,400 million litres.

On the same day in 2021, the lakes were 90.91 per cent full and had 13,16,898 million litres of useful water content.

On the same day in 2020, the lakes were 97.71 per cent full and had 14,14,283 million litres of useful water content.

Of these seven lakes, Modak Sagar and Vihar are 100 per cent full.

Modak Sagar lake has a capacity of 1,28,925 million litres and It started overflowing on July 13. Vihar has a capacity of 27,698 million litres and it started overflowing on August 11.

Tansa has 1,43,887 million litres of useful water content and is 99.10 percent full. It started overflowing on July 14.

Tulsi, which started overflowing on July 16, now has 7,691 million litres of useful water content and is 98.74 per cent full.

Bhatsa lake is 97.82 per cent full and has 7,01,399 million litres of useful water content. It supplies 5,75,700 million litres of its total available water stock to Mumbai, while the rest is used by the state irrigation department.