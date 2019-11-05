Mumbai: Labourer falls to death in Kandivli

Mumbai: A 34-year-old labourer, Ram Nivas Saha, fell to death off the eighth flood of an under-construction building at Kandivli (W) on Monday morning.

According to the police, the incident took place when the deceased, Saha, was working on the eighth floor around 7.30am. Other labourers alleged there were no safety gears provided and the claims are being verified. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.

Police said Saha was working at the construction site of Ruparel Optima Phase 2, which offers affordable housing near KD Compound in Kandivli (W).

The cops are yet to establish how Saha fell off the eighth floor. He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead due to serious injuries.

On the basis of primary information, an ADR was registered. Police are trying to ascertain if the builder had provided safety gear like safety nets, helmets and jackets. If the builder violated the guidelines, appropriate action will follow.

Kandivli police are investigating the matter and are likely to record the statements of Saha's colleagues and project manager to ascertain the sequence of events surrounding the incident.