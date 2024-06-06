Mumbai: Labourer Dies After Residential Building Slab Collapses In Mahim

Mumbai: Labourer Dies After Building Slab Collapses In Mahim | Representative pic

Mumbai: One labourer died, while another got injured in an incident of slab collapsed of a vacated building in Mahim West on Wednesday evening. A large slab of first floor of one storey vacated building on Dilip Gupte Marg, near Bombay Scottish school collapsed on Wednesday evening.

As per the information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, "The slab collapsed while carrying out a demolition of a vacated building by a private contractor. While one labourer was rescued by locals and sent to Hinduja hospital other labourer got trapped in the debris.

He was rescued by fireman using rescue tools and sent to Sion hospital. However, he was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors on duty in the hospital. Chandrika Yadav (age 32) the injured was also a labourer and a portion of the slab fell on his chest. He was initially rushed to Hinduja hospital but later moved himself to Sion hospital. His condition is stable said hospital authorities.