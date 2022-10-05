Mumbai: Labourer arrested for molesting lady commuter twice at Goregaon railway station

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly molested twice by a 26-year-old man at Goregaon railway station in broad daylight on Tuesday. The suspect was allegedly stalking the victim and after the victim confronted him, the suspect forcibly kissed the woman. The frightened victim then pushed her tormentor after which the suspect pushed the woman down on the platform and again kissed her. The other commuters present at the platform then came to the victim's rescue, caught the suspect and handed him over to the police.

According to the police, at around 9:15 am, as per her daily routine, the victim (21), who works in a marketing company, had left home and had come to the Goregaon railway station from an auto-rickshaw. The victim then took a ticket from a ticket vending machine around 9:47 am in order to proceed toward Andheri. After taking the ticket, the victim was walking from the railway bridge when an unknown man who was approaching from ahead banged into her, to which the victim told the person can't he see and walk properly.

The victim then proceeded towards the platform but she realised that she was being followed by the person who had banged into her minutes ago. As soon as the victim got down at platform number 4, the same person again intentionally banged into her. An irked victim confronted the person as to why he was following her and warned him not to follow her. The suspect then grabbed the victim by her shoulder and forcibly kissed her.

The frightened victim then pushed her tormentor after which the suspect pushed the woman down on the platform and again kissed her. The other commuters present at the platform then came to the victim's rescue, caught the suspect and handed him over to the police. The suspect (name withheld), was then brought to the Goregaon railway police station. The victim then narrated her ordeal to the female police staff present at the police station.

A case was then registered by the Borivali GRP against the suspect on charges of assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment and stalking. The suspect was arrested and was produced before the court on Tuesday which remanded him to two days of police custody. The suspect is a resident of Nalasopara and works as a labourer. He has no previous criminal history.