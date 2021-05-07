Mumbai: Lab operator arrested for selling fake COVID-19 reports in Kalachowki area

Mumbai: The CB control wing of the EOW arrested a lab operator from Kalachowki area for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 test reports. The accused identified as Vidyadhar Ambonkar, 49, was held for issuing fake reports using just ID proofs.

Police inspector Nitin Patil incharge of CB control got a tip-off that the owner of Swami Pathology Laboratory at Kalachowki sells fake COVID-19 reports. Accordingly, the unit sent decoy customers for verification.

"Instead of referring the patients to undergo swab tests or any other tests, the accused just demanded their Aadhaar card copies and issued COVID-19 reports within hours as per their demands. One was given positive while another was given negative COVID-19 test report and charged them Rs 500 each, " said Patil.

After the verification, the CB control officials raided the laboratory and seized the reports along with the computer and printer. According to the officials, the accused runs a pathology lab and has copies of COVID-19 reports of different laboratories. He forged the original reports by changing customer details and sold them to customers, the officials added.

Ambonkar has been booked under the sections pertaining to cheating and forgery along with the Disaster Management act and handed over to Kalachowki police station for further investigation.