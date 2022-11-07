Mumbai l Gokhale bridge detours: A tough road ahead as traffic congestion increases | Salman Ansari

The week started on a rough note for motorists taking alternate routes and getting stuck midway as Andheri's Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge was completely shut for traffic for two years from Monday onwards.

The traffic burden on the six designated alternative routes was reportedly high; especially in Milan Subway, SV Road and several areas in Jogeshwari, Andheri and Vile Parle. Commuters complained about the heavy traffic at most spots after Gokhale bridge went off limits. As per them, the waiting hours in these lanes exceeded one hour due to jam while traffic authorities claimed that the situation was under control with additional traffic cops being deployed for traffic management.

“First day of Gokhale bridge being shut, and this is the scene (also posted a photo) of Andheri to Vile Parle. There must be a way out? Or something you would have decided before you shut the bridge? So much traffic," tweeted a commuter, tagging the traffic police. Another said, “The Gokhale bridge will be shut, adding to the chaos suburbs, which are already congested due to substandard roads, congestion, and heavy traffic. This will distract traffic as drivers struggle with potholes.”

Even when accessible, the Gokhale bridge, which is one of the prime connectors between Andheri east and west sides, was always a rough road as it was partially “under construction” for several years. Now that it is completely shut, the trouble has increased for Andheri residents. “The adventure from crossing Andheri west to east today. After crawling for 44 minutes in traffic and not getting anywhere I got out of the car and walked from Amboli through Andheri Subway to the Western Expressway where I was finally able to catch an auto,” said a harried commuter.

According to the Sahar traffic police, traffic was bad in Milan Subway and Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover in Jogeshwari. Factors like illegal parking, encroachment, and narrow roads resulted in congestion. “Our officers were on their toes the whole day (Monday). Several motorists had no idea about the bridge being shut, so our officers assisted them with the alternative routes. It will take some time for everyone to know, we are assuming that for at least 4-5 days there will be confusion. For now, we are managing the traffic with the help of traffic officers and a traffic warden who are deployed additionally,” said the official.

For smooth traffic management, a total of 257 traffic personnel have been deployed by the Sahar and DN Nagar Traffic police.

The six designated alternative routes are Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover in Jogeshwari, Andheri Subway, Khar Subway, Milan Subway flyover bridge in Santacruz, Captain Gore Flyover in Vile Parle and Murnaltai Gore flyover in Goregaon.

