Mumbai: Kurla teen ends life in after girl rejects marriage proposal in video chat, ADR recorded

A teenager died by suicide in Kurla after making a video call to his girlfriend. Police said that the teen is suspected to have ended his life after his girlfriend refused his marriage proposal. A case of accidental death has been recorded at VB Nagar police station in Kurla and further probe is underway.

According to police sources, the teen, a resident of Bharatiya Nagar, used a belt to end his life. The incident came to light after the teen was not answering any calls made by his mother and the latter asked the neighbours to check in. When the neighbours knocked on door, no body answered and upon breaking the door open, they saw him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The neighbours immediately alerted the family, police and the teen was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Primary probe revealed that he had a made a last video call to his girlfriend, but to no avail and is suspected to have ended his life after she rejected him. Police are probing the matter further.