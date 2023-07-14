Mumbai: 'Kootaneeti' Will Be Used Whenever There Is Backstabbing; Says Fadnavis

Kootaneeti (Machiavellian maneuvers) will be used whenever there is a back stabbing and Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar shall be born whenever there will be injustice, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said while refuting charges of not keeping word given to Shiv Sena and breaking other parties, as he addressed BJP workers at the party workshop on Thursday.

While addressing the party workers at the workshop named “Maha Vijay Abhiyan 2024” Fadnavis mentioned the 2019 discussions with Uddhav Thackeray behind closed doors and said, "BJP was back-stabbed".

Fadnavis quotes Mahabharata

“That is the reason why we need to engage the same politics which Bhagwan Krishna had used during Mahabharat war,” Fadnavis told the party workers.

Fadnavis narrated the entire sequence of events. He said, "In 2019 we gave our Palghar Lok Sabha seat along with our MP to them. Then the alliance was fixed. They talk about the Balasaheb’s room too often. Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray were sitting there. Later I was called. It was decided that only I shall speak at the press conference. So, I spoke what I would be saying in Marathi in front of them. Then repeated the whole thing in Hindi. Then Vahini (Rashmi Thackeray) was called. Uddhav ji asked me to repeat and I repeated the same thing again in front of her. I always spoke the exact same thing. In every meeting after that Uddhav Thackeray said that elections are being contested under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. He also said that we want to see Devendra Fadnavis as CM again. Yet after the elections he changed his words. He said he wants to become Chief Minister and added that all doors are open for him. Everybody knows what followed after that.”

Fadnavis received proposal from NCP

Narrating the sequence of events, Fadnavis further said, “Then we received the proposal from the NCP. Ajit Dada has said what happened after that. In true sense we were backstabbed by Uddhav Thackeray in 2019. Dishonesty is the only word that can describe his behaviour that time. He sought votes in the name of Modi and then went with the Congress and NCP. He backstabbed the BJP from Uttamrao to Gopinathrao (past presidents of BJP).”

“You might be having several questions in your mind. But, only two things work in such conditions trust and patience,” Fadnavis told the party workers while explaning the state BJP’s actions over past couple of years.

While stressing that the BJP is on right path in the state, Fadnavis referred to Mahabharata. “Amit Bhai (Shah) told me that we can tolerate insult. But, we shouldn’t tolerate dishonesty. He said that Mahabharata taught us that whatever we are doing is Just (Dharma) and not unjust (Adharma). Krishna took away Kavacha Kundalas from Karna, Made Duryodhan cover his lower body while going to Gandhari, fielded Shikhandi against Bhishma, used Sudarshan Chakra to create an illusion of sunset and killed opponents, while saying that Ashwathama died blew his Cronch loudly so that Dronacharya couldn’t listen to that correctly. All this is not Adharma (unjust behaviour). It is Kootaneeti (Machiavellian manoeuvres). Whenever there will be backstabbing there will be use of 'Kootaneeti',” Fadnavis said.

While speaking on charges of breaking opposition, Fadnavis said, “Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar haven’t joined politics yesterday. They have come to us thoughtfully. Whenever there will be injustice Eknath Shinde will be born.”

BJP-NCP alliance will last long

Fadnavis also said that BJP’s alliance with the NCP shall last long. “We have an emotional bond with the Shiv Sena. So the friendship with Shinde is 25 years old. I’m sure we shall have a similar bond with the NCP over next 10-15 years,” he said.