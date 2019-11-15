Mumbai: Kolkata jewel thief nabbed

Mumbai: City crime branch police arrested a 38-year-old man who was absconding from Kolkata after stealing a diamond necklace worth Rs 57 lakh.

The accused, Raja Mondal, was on the run since August and was arrested from Andheri on Wednesday. He was later handed over to the Kolkata Police.

Mondal, a native of Kolkata in West Bengal, was a goldsmith, who made jewellery on an order basis.

Police said that on August 23, Mondal had stolen a diamond necklace from a jeweller and fled the city. A case of theft was registered at Girish Park police station in Kolkata, where they received a tip-off that Mondal had come to Mumbai in a bid to avert arrest.

Kolkata police shared the information with Mumbai police’s crime branch, which activated their network of informers to get any leads on Mondal’s whereabouts.

On Wednesday, police received a tip-off that Mondal was living in Andheri area under a hoax identity. Acting on this information, police laid a trap for Mondal near Seepz area and arrested him.