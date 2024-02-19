Mumbai: Kolkata Businessman Abducted, Extorted By Associates; Case Filed Against 12

A 46-year-old Kolkata-based businessman, who recently came to Mumbai for work purposes, has alleged that he was abducted by the very people whom he had come to meet. He further said that they also kidnapped his associates, held them captive and extorted Rs93.92 lakh while forcibly making him sign a memorandum of understanding.

The identity of the complainant, who is into investment and real estate businesses, has been withheld. On Saturday, the Mumbai police recorded the businessman's statement. A case has been filed against 12 people.

Details of complaint

In his complaint that was first filed in Kolkata on January 24 and later transferred to the city's airport police station in February, the businessman said that he was abducted at gunpoint from Mumbai Airport's terminal 1 on January 16. Five of the accused, Rahu Sawale, Kailas Punjabi, Kiran Tile, Sanket and a driver (name not revealed), bundled him into a Mercedes car at gunpoint.

While Tile held a pistol at the businessman's head, Sanket pointed a weapon at his stomach, said the complaint, adding that they demanded Rs50 lakh. They threatened to kill him and dispose of his body in the Kasara hills if he did not comply. The accused took the businessman to Nashik city and held him captive at Sawale's residence until January 18. Later, they kidnapped the complainant's two associates and brought them to Nashik as well.

In the next three days, Sawale's accomplices, including Girish, Sainath, Mukesh, Bhushan Tile, Santosh Panjabi, Rohit and Raju Bhai, assaulted the businessman and his associates. They coerced the businessman into transferring Rs43.92 lakh to Sawale's account besides extorting Rs50 lakh in cash, said the complaint, adding that they released them later.

Case registered

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 364(A) (kidnapping for ransom), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death), 387 (putting a person in fear of death), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 506 (criminal intimidating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy).