Mumbai: Kolkata bound SpiceJet flight returns to airport after take-off due to technical slag

SpiceJet Mumbai-Kolkata flight SG-467 returned to Mumbai airport shortly after take-off due to a technical snag on Thursday evening. “SpiceJet flight SG-467 operating Mumbai-Kolkata returned back to Mumbai after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai,” SpiceJet spokesperson said. SG-467 was scheduled for departure for Kolkata at 6.40 pm. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft took off and was cruising at 33,000 ft when the pilots made a U-turn around 6.57 pm, and the flight returned to Mumbai around 7.53 pm, showed the flight data from www.flightradar24.com, a global air traffic monitoring website.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:33 PM IST