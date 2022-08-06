Mumbai: Killer of Versova street guitar player held

The Versova police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a street-guitar player at the Seven Bungalows bus depot in July this year.
The deceased Suraj Manoj Tiwari, was found with his head bashed on July 24. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
The accused has been identified as Manukumar Singh, who killed Tiwari under the influence of liquor.
