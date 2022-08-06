e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Killer of Versova street guitar player held

The accused has been identified as Manukumar Singh, who killed Tiwari under the influence of liquor.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Killer of Versova street guitar player held | Photo: Representative Image

The Versova police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a street-guitar player at the Seven Bungalows bus depot in July this year.

The deceased Suraj Manoj Tiwari, was found with his head bashed on July 24. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The accused has been identified as Manukumar Singh, who killed Tiwari under the influence of liquor.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Killer of Versova street guitar player held

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Trader abducted for Rs 50 lakh ransom; 4 held

Thane: Trader abducted for Rs 50 lakh ransom; 4 held

Mumbai: Car shed work to continue in Aarey

Mumbai: Car shed work to continue in Aarey

Mumbai updates: Vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge from today, know the new...

Mumbai updates: Vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge from today, know the new...

Mumbai: Only one functional ATM at CSMT; passengers lament

Mumbai: Only one functional ATM at CSMT; passengers lament

Forced to go ahead with hunger strike: IIT-Bombay students

Forced to go ahead with hunger strike: IIT-Bombay students