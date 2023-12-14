Mumbai: Kid's Innocence Help Oshiwara Police Capture Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing Friend In UP Hideout | Representative pic

A 24-year-old man, who was on the run after allegedly stabbing his friend over a petty issue, was arrested from his native in Uttar Pradesh. The accused was identified as Mehboob Mukhtar Ahmed.

However, nabbing him was a task for the Oshiwara police who faced freezing temperatures, unknown terrain and dearth of clues. The operation was finally successful, thanks to the innocence of a child.

The altercation

The accused had allegedly stabbed Mohammad Nayaf Baloch, who works as a gym trainer, while seeking refund for his smartwatch which he had exchanged with the one belonging to Baloch. The crime took place on December 6 when Ahmed assaulted Baloch on neck and chest. Next day, the victim registered an attempt to murder case.

However, Ahmed simply vanished along with his family, and even his phone was switched off.

Informants tipped the cops that he was hiding in Gonda, UP. Immediately, senior Inspector Mohan Patil formed a four-member team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Patil. After reaching the northern state, the cops treaded cautiously and didn't inquire with locals so that the accused didn't come to know about their presence.

“We were completely dependent on the informants and our cyber team which was sending technical inputs. It was pretty dark when we reached Gonda and we found that Ahmed's house was in a remote area. We were sitting outside his village the entire night while the mercury dropped to a chilling 12 degrees Celsius. We entered the village early Tuesday morning,” recalled Patil.

Local kid helped cops nab the accused

However, Ahmed somehow came to know that the cops were in his pursuit. He escaped from a route which was known only to locals. The villagers were also non-cooperative and didn't respond positively when queried about the accused. “They kept defending him. We showed Ahmed’s photo to a kid who said that he had gone out hence confirming his presence,” said Patil. Subsequently, we detained Ahmed’s brother and father so they don’t pass on information and also kept a watch on his other kin, he added.

Following the incomplete information provided by the kid, the cops travelled up to 13 km, but the efforts finally paid off as they spotted Ahmed near a petrol pump on a national highway. After being arrested, he revealed that he had asked all his family members to switch off their phones to get off the police radar.

A local court in Gonda has approved his transit remand. He will be soon brought to Mumbai and produced in Dindoshi court, police said.