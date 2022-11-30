Mumbai: Khar woman loses Rs 2.90L in 41 fraudulent credit card transactions

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: A 57-year-old education consultant lost Rs2.90 lakh in 41 transactions after her credit card details were allegedly cloned. The complainant was attending a yoga camp in Mangalore from Nov 10-22 and had kept her credit card at home in Pali Hill, Mumbai. When she returned, she learnt that someone had made illegal transfers.

According to the Khar police, the complainant was unable to get the desired network at the yoga camp and therefore couldn’t receive text messages or calls. After returning to Mumbai on Nov 22, she received her credit card related text messages on her phone, and was shocked to see that there had been a transaction of $368 from her credit card. When she visited the bank, she was told there had been 41 transactions. Realising that someone had gained illegal access to her card data and cloned it to make the transactions, she registered a complaint with the police, who are probing if the transactions were done from abroad.