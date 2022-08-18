e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: KEM hospital plans to add 15 more ICU beds

The move has also been resorted to as several patients from other hospitals came to the KEM in search of ICU beds.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
KEM Hospital Parel | Google

In order to accommodate more critical patients who can't afford treatment at private hospitals, the civic-run King Edward Memorial Hospital has now decided to strengthen its medical intensive care unit (MICU). It's also working on setting up other anesthesia ICU beds, too, on the premises. The move has also been resorted to as several patients from other hospitals came to the KEM in search of ICU beds.

The hospital administration said they will be setting up a 15-bedded MICU, and will reconstruct the wards. Talking about the infra revamp, KEM hospital dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat said, “In the next two weeks, the MICU strength will be doubled.”

There have been instances when relatives of patients are running from one hospital to another in search of ICU beds. The strengthening of MICU and other wards is mandatory, which can cater to a greater number of ICU patients in an emergency.

“There have been many meetings regarding setting up additional MICU beds since the jumbo Covid centres have been shut. Considering the load of patients, we have decided to increase MICU beds to 30 after adding an additional 15 beds. Moreover, we will be utilising all the required medical equipment from the jumbo centres. Six beds will be reserved for stroke patients. Apart from this, soon there will be a 12-bedded anesthesia ICU,” said a doctor.

He further added that they will have advanced medical equipment which will be managed by specialised doctors handling critical patients. Moreover, the hospital is planning to start fellowship courses in critical care management. Initially, there will be two seats available for the courses.

HomeMumbaiMumbai: KEM hospital plans to add 15 more ICU beds

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt courts sorry figure after Speaker reserves question for want of detail...

Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt courts sorry figure after Speaker reserves question for want of detail...

Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Court allows victim's mother to assist prosecution

Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Court allows victim's mother to assist prosecution

Navi Mumbai: No street lights for 10 km stretch between Vashi Toll Plaza and CBD Belapur for 2...

Navi Mumbai: No street lights for 10 km stretch between Vashi Toll Plaza and CBD Belapur for 2...

Raigad gun scare: High alert sounded ahead of Dahi Handi and upcoming Ganapati festival, says...

Raigad gun scare: High alert sounded ahead of Dahi Handi and upcoming Ganapati festival, says...

Customs digs out 4.5 kg gold in 24 hrs at Mumbai airport

Customs digs out 4.5 kg gold in 24 hrs at Mumbai airport