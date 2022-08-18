Mumbai: KEM hospital plans to add 15 more ICU beds

KEM Hospital Parel | Google

In order to accommodate more critical patients who can't afford treatment at private hospitals, the civic-run King Edward Memorial Hospital has now decided to strengthen its medical intensive care unit (MICU). It's also working on setting up other anesthesia ICU beds, too, on the premises. The move has also been resorted to as several patients from other hospitals came to the KEM in search of ICU beds.

The hospital administration said they will be setting up a 15-bedded MICU, and will reconstruct the wards. Talking about the infra revamp, KEM hospital dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat said, “In the next two weeks, the MICU strength will be doubled.”

There have been instances when relatives of patients are running from one hospital to another in search of ICU beds. The strengthening of MICU and other wards is mandatory, which can cater to a greater number of ICU patients in an emergency.

“There have been many meetings regarding setting up additional MICU beds since the jumbo Covid centres have been shut. Considering the load of patients, we have decided to increase MICU beds to 30 after adding an additional 15 beds. Moreover, we will be utilising all the required medical equipment from the jumbo centres. Six beds will be reserved for stroke patients. Apart from this, soon there will be a 12-bedded anesthesia ICU,” said a doctor.

He further added that they will have advanced medical equipment which will be managed by specialised doctors handling critical patients. Moreover, the hospital is planning to start fellowship courses in critical care management. Initially, there will be two seats available for the courses.