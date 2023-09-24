Mumbai: Kashimira Police Nabs Thief For Breaking Into 20 Houses

FPJ

The Kashimira police arrested a 25-year-old man, who in a striking similarity to the role of a thief played by Abhay Deol in the Bollywood flick Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, was involved in a series of house break-in cases reported from the Kashimira-Virar belt.

So far, the police confirmed the involvement of the accused identified as Akram Farooq Ansari (25) in 20 cases of thefts within a year. Ansari recently broke into a tenement in the Mira Gaothan area of Kashimira and fled with gold ornaments worth Rs 64,000. He had sneaked into the tenement after breaking open the latch at 8:30 am.

A team led by senior police inspector Sandip Kadam probing into the series of burglaries, scanned close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the vicinity of the crime scenes and possible getaway routes. The team spotted a suspect with the same appearance at various crime spots, following which the core informer network was activated.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Ansari from the Gopcharpada area of Virar (east). The police recovered stolen booty worth more than Rs 1.40 lakh from the possession of the accused who has been booked under sections 384 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the IPC.

Investigations revealed that Ansari used to conduct a recce of target areas and located locked houses and flats. Not ruling out the possibility of Ansari’s involvement in more such cases, the police are conducting a detailed probe.

