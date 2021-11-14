Mumbai: Karjat declared garbage-free city by Centre

The municipal council of Karjat in Raigad has been declared a garbage-free city by the Central government. The Karjat Municipal Council has been given a three-star rating by an agency appointed by the Centre to survey waste management in towns under the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan, chief officer Dr Pankaj Patil said. The official said biogas is produced from wet garbage, using which electricity for street lights is produced. Dry garbage, he said, is used to make paver blocks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:08 AM IST