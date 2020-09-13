Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Koshyari

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday arrived to meet Maharashtra Governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The meeting is scheduled at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai at 4.30 pm before the actress leaves for her hometown in Himachal Pradesh on September 14.

The meeting comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished Kangana's Bandra office for allegedly carrying out several unauthorised modifications/extensions. The Bombay High Court, however, has put a stay on the demolition. Ranaut's lawyer has sought time to respond to a BMC affidavit and the case is adjourned till September 22.