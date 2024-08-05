Mumbai: Kandivali’s Thakur College Forms Animal Welfare Club | FPJ

Thakur College of Kandivali has formed the Canine Lovers Club to care for stray animals on campus and in Thakur village. Inspired by trustees Jeetendra Singh Thakur, Manoj Singh Thakur, Suraj Singh Thakur, and principal Dr CC Chakraborty, the club has over 120 members who undertake various animal welfare initiatives.

Dr Deepa Jamindar, the club in-charge, said, “The aim of this club is to sensitise students about animals, carry out welfare initiatives for the strays and also promote adoption. We also plan on conducting regular donation drives in the college where we can collect funds for food and medicines of dogs and assist animal welfare organisations, especially the handicapped dogs.”

The club hosts seminars on animal welfare, helps pet owners with veterinary visits, and celebrated International Day of Friendship with dogs. A notice board updates students on animal news and tips. Plans include a pet show on International Dog Day and an animal shelter in Thakur Village.

On Friday, the club hosted Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector and founder of non-profit organisation PAL Foundation, for a guest lecture on street dog welfare and legal issues.

Roshan Pathak, PAL’s legal advisor, said, “We enlightened the students about different kinds of cruelty that is carried out on strays and what are the laws about animal cruelty. We also explained to them how the cruelty can be fought legally and also asked them to contact the PAL Foundation in case of legal and medical assistance. We received a very good response from the students and we will try to reach more schools, colleges and societies to spread awareness about animal welfare.