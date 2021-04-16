Mumbai: Kandivali's Poisar Subway to be shut for vehicular movement till April 23

"The repairs undertaken are to install a pump at the subway, to draw water that accumulates in the low lying area, causing a hurdle for traffic overeat during heavy rainfall in the monsoons. The excavation work and installation of a pipe and iron net will be conducted on the 12-feet road, which needs no vehicular movement," said DCP Gharge.

With the Poisar Subway closed, the motorists can Hutt a Rajguru Flyover Bridge in Kandivali (W) and FM Cariappa Flyover Bridge in Borivali (W). The traffic restrictions have already been imposed on April 14 and will remain in effect till April 23.