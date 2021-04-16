Mumbai: Kandivali's Poisar Subway to be shut for vehicular movement till April 23

The Poisar Subway in Kandivali (W) will remain shut for repairs undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) till April 23, read a notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police. The roads of both, north and south bound, will be closed for vehicular movement and alternative routes have been suggested by the traffic department to commute for the motorists.
According to a traffic notification issued by Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Western Suburbs), the BMC has given a contract to conduct the excavation work at The SV Road near Poisar Subway, which connects East and west of Kandivali.
"The repairs undertaken are to install a pump at the subway, to draw water that accumulates in the low lying area, causing a hurdle for traffic overeat during heavy rainfall in the monsoons. The excavation work and installation of a pipe and iron net will be conducted on the 12-feet road, which needs no vehicular movement," said DCP Gharge.
With the Poisar Subway closed, the motorists can Hutt a Rajguru Flyover Bridge in Kandivali (W) and FM Cariappa Flyover Bridge in Borivali (W). The traffic restrictions have already been imposed on April 14 and will remain in effect till April 23.
