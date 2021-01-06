Mumbai: Kandivali teenager held for sodomising minor in Latur

The Samta Nagar police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly sodomising and sexually assaulting a minor boy in Latur. The police said that the accused was booked for unnatural sex and rape at Latur. He was on the run after the incident in October 2020. The police got a tip-off that he was staying in Thakur Village, Kandivali (East). The teen was arrested and handed over to Latur's Udgir police station.

The arrested accused, identified as Prakash Vitkar alias Bicchhu, a historysheeter, had been released on bail from the prison during the Novel Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. After being released, Vitkar was staying in Latur, where he had befriended a 12-year-old boy. On October 28, Vitkar lured the minor in a secluded spot and then allegedly sexually assaulted him by force. Vitkar also threatened to kill the boy if he mentioned about the incident to anyone.

The Latur-based minor was in excruciating pain after the incident. He finally confided to his family. The parents lodged a complaint at Udgir police station. After learning about the complaint, Vitkar escaped from Latur.

Earlier this week, the Samta Nagar police received information that Vitkar was staying in Thakur Village. The police cross checked the facts and arrested Vitkar after confirmation. A senior official said that Vitkar was staying with a relative and was trying to evade arrest. However, he was later handed over to Latur's Udgir Police for further probe.