Mumbai: Kandivali Residents Felicitate Samta Nagar Traffic Sr Police Inspector; Credit Him For 50 Per Cent Reduction In Congestion

Residents of Kandivali East honour Traffic Sr PI Jagdish Bhopale for improving traffic flow and easing congestion in Lokhandwala Township | File Photo

Mumbai, May 14: The residents of Kandivali (East)’s Lokhandwala Township felicitated Senior Police Inspector (PI) Jagdish Bhopale of the Samta Nagar Traffic Division, showing a rare gesture of public appreciation for law enforcement.

The officer was felicitated for his outstanding efficiency, commanding leadership, and effective communication in tackling the region's chronic traffic woes.

Lokhandwala Residents’ Association (LRA) held a felicitation ceremony at the North Mumbai Traffic ACP’s office earlier in April to present PI Bhopale with a letter of appreciation, citing a marked improvement in the quality of life for residents since he began coordinating with the community in 2023.

Residents praise officer’s community-focused policing

The association highlighted the officer’s unconventional and accessible approach to policing, noting that in an era when citizens often struggle to reach officials, the inspector remained available to the community, often visiting sensitive traffic spots late at night to oversee operations.

In a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday, LRA detailed several key reasons for the honour, including PI Bhopale’s interdepartmental coordination with the BMC, MMRDA, and the Highway Cell to expedite road repairs and infrastructure improvements.

The association also highlighted that the officer pioneered joint site visits with residents to understand local issues before implementing new traffic rules and addressing grievances with a smile.

Traffic congestion on Akurli Road reduced by 50%

According to the LRA, PI Bhopale’s most significant achievement has been the technical restructuring of traffic flow on Akurli Road. Once considered an unsolvable bottleneck, residents claim the officer’s skillful interventions have reduced congestion by nearly 50%.

The association highlighted that Bhopale did not just manage the traffic but studied it and implemented permanent notifications — such as restricting heavy vehicle entry and banning U-turns at the critical Sambhaji Chowk — providing long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes.

LRA founder Shishir Vivekanand Shetty said, “We did not stop at only felicitating such an efficient officer but also ensured that a detailed letter about his work was sent by email as well as a hard copy was submitted at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office. This also works as an advantage for the department head to identify the best amongst all officers, which is not necessarily known to them in such a huge city as Mumbai.”

New DP Road expected to improve connectivity

The LRA, which was instrumental in filing a successful PIL in the Bombay High Court for the 120 ft DP Road connecting Lokhandwala Township to Thakur Village, confirmed that the new arterial road is scheduled to open by the end of this month. Residents believe PI Bhopale’s proactive management will be crucial in ensuring a smooth transition once this major link opens.

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LRA co-founder Rajiv Kashyap said, “The officer’s solution-based approach to every issue addressed with him has been extremely heart-warming, which has single-handedly built the image of the traffic police department in the minds of thousands of locals in Kandivali East. His innate leadership has also won him the respect of all his subordinates, who have delivered the best of their abilities under his lead-by-example approach.”

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