 Mumbai: Kandivali Police Files FIR Against 2 For Abetting Suicide Of 37-Year-Old Garment Trader
Mumbai: Kandivali Police Files FIR Against 2 For Abetting Suicide Of 37-Year-Old Garment Trader





Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly abetting the suicide of a garment trader.

On May 31, Narendra Sonkar, 37, died by suicide at his shop in Kandivali West. His wife, Mamta Sonkar, 37, alleged that Chirag Sawla, 28, and Ketan Sawla, 35, did not pay dues of over Rs 25 lakh, and her husband took loans from banks to cover the loss.

About The Case According To The FIR

As per the FIR registered on August 31, Sonkar was in the pants-making business, operating two shops with 60 workers. He supplied the garments to the firm owned by the Sawlas. Since 2022, the brothers allegedly never made full payments for the goods. They promised to settle the debt but only paid 20% each month. Sonkar, as a result, was under immense stress. To pay his workers and repay the loans, he took loans of Rs 60.80 lakh from various banks. He managed to repay only Rs 30 lakh.

