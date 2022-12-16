Mumbai: Kandivali, Mira Road stations to get Rs 125 cr makeover

Fpj

Mumbai: The Western Railway is all set to revamp Kandivali and Mira Road stations. The redeveloped stations will have wider foot over bridges, more escalators, lifts and wider platforms. As per the plan drawn up by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), tenders for the development of these stations have already been awarded.

The MRVC has set a three-year deadline to redevelop the stations at the cost of Rs125 crore, as part of its larger project to redesign 18 railway stations of Mumbai Suburban section.

The revamp was long overdue, as most of the 119 stations on Mumbai’s suburban network are over 80-year-old. In the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, only Navi Mumbai has stations that can be classified as somewhat user-friendly.

When asked whether a three-year deadline to revamp both the stations is reasonable, a senior railway official said, “Considering the super dense crush load we witness at Mumbai stations, the revamp of this magnitude is a Herculean task. We’ll get barely a few hours to work when the trains are not operational at night. We’ll work within these limitations.”

“Process of revamping both the stations are already started, completion of the project depends on the availability of funds,” he added.

Both stations are considered the busiest stations of the suburban section. Kandivali station having daily footfalls of more than 1.5 lakh daily handles nearly six hundred local trains. Similarly, Mira Road station having daily footfalls of 1.15 lakh daily handling nearly 550 local trains.

The MRVC will be improving stations, constructing FOBs, elevated decks, interconnecting with FOBs and skywalks, developing green spaces and other improvements as part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3A.

“We are also including the smaller stations which see lesser footfall and that needs an upgrade," said a senior railway official.

Project cost: Rs125 cr

Completion target: 3 years

Daily foot falls at Kandivali: 1.57 lakh

Daily footfalls of Mira Road: 1.15 lakh

Works planned at Mira Road

Widening of platform No. 1

220x11m deck over platform No. 1

22m wide FOB on the north-end

20m wide FOB in the middle

Elevated booking office



Works planned Kandivali

New station building

Widening of platform No. 1

220x11m deck over platform No. 1

Extension of North end FOB to the east side

Widening of middle FOB

