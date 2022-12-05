Mumbai | Kamalkant murder case: Wife was to get entire property after deaths

File Photo

Mumbai: A close relative of Mr Kamalkant Shah alleged that his wife Kavita wanted half of his property, where she wanted to live with her lover Mr Hitesh Jain. However, after the death of Mr Shah's mother, Ms Kavita as his wife was the nominee for the entire property.

Mr Shah had properties in Mumbai and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, and also in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The relative further alleged that Mr Shah also had an insurance policy worth crores of rupees from which Kavita would have benefited as she was a nominee.

According to the relative, Ms Kavita and Mr Jain must have thought that if Mr Shah and his mother were removed from the equation, they would get the entire property worth crores of rupees to themselves. “That's why both mother and son were eliminated,” the relative alleged.

In the complaint filed by Mr Shah's sister with the crime branch, doubts were raised over Mr Shah's health deteriorating within a few days of his mother's death in August. In the complaint, she further stated that Mr Shah had the same symptoms as their mother and so she suspected that Ms Kavita has also laced her food with arsenic and thallium.

According to a crime branch official, Ms Kavita had come back to stay at Mr Shah's house on June 15, after which she started giving him food laced with arsenic and thallium, which caused him to fall ill and ultimately resulted in his death. “We are now going to verify the papers related to the treatment of Mr Shah's mother,” the officer told FPJ.

According to the crime branch, Ms Kavita was provided with the arsenic and thallium used in the poisoning by Mr Jain. Officials are trying to ascertain where he procured the substances and took him to a few spots on Sunday in this regard. However, the source is still unknown.

