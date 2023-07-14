Mumbai: Kaladevi Jeweller Kidnapped In China, Files FIR Against Indian & Chinese Accomplices Demanding ₹36 Lakh Ransom

Representative Image

Mumbai: An imitation jeweller from Kaladevi has registered a case against two Indians and a Chinese for kidnapping him in China for a ransom of ₹36 lakh. The jeweller said he had gone to China to purchase jewellery when he was kidnapped and kept in a hotel.

LT Marg police said the complainant, Hitesh Kumar Mali, 25, had gone to China in March 2023 along with Sohan Singh and Mangilal Rao to see samples of imitation jewellery. Mali stayed at the St Jove Hotel in Yiwu, around 300 kilometres from Shanghai.

Mali, Singh and Rao were sitting in the lobby of the hotel when three people came to them. One of them, a person of Indian origin, told Mali his name was Chand Shah.

"Give money or else you will not be able to go back to India"

Shah showed a photo to Mali and asked if he recognised him. Mali said his name was Kalpesh Mali. Then Shah threatened Mali and said that Kalpesh Mali had taken three lakh yuan (₹36 lakh) from Vipendra Singh Ramsingh Rajpurohit alias VP Singh. “You return the money or else you will not be able to go back to India,” he said.

Mali called Kalpesh Mali who said he would return the money in instalments. Mali told Shah that Kalpesh Mali worked in his shop and would return the money.

Case registered against accused

Eventually Mali and his companions returned to India. Mali met Singh, who told him that if he did not get the money Shah would not allow him to return to China. Mali gave a complaint to the police on which LT Marg police registered an FIR against Singh, Shah and two other people under Sections 387, 341, 347 and 120 (b) of IPC.