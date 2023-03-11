Mumbai: Kadam used as a muse, alleged amount of illegal money accounts for up to ₹10 crore

Even as an in-charge holiday court remanded Sadanand Kadam in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till Wednesday in a money laundering case, his lawyer told the court that the agency is using Kadam’s shoulder to aim at someone else. Kadam is a close aide of former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab.

The ED’s remand application mentioned the Sena leader and narrated how Kadam acted at his behest to commit illegalities.

Prosecutor's allegations

The agency’s prosecutor alleged that the proceeds of crime were to the tune of over ₹10 crore in the form of one-acre land at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district and an illegally constructed resort. The land falls in the Coastal Regulatory Zone 3 category where construction is not permitted.

The agricultural category land was converted to non-agricultural using pressure on department officials, the agency said in its remand application. It sought 14-day custody of 55-year-old Kadam. In-charge court Judge SM Tapkire granted only four days custody.

Lawyer says Kadam is being used

Appearing for Kadam, his lawyer Niranjan Mundargi alleged “political mileage” and that the agency is keeping its gun on his shoulder and “pointing it at someone else”. He said Kadam was “fakt payri, just a ladder” and that they (the ED) want to reach “somewhere else”.

The advocate said Kadam is being made a “scapegoat” and strongly opposed his custodial interrogation. He told the court that Kadam had just undergone a surgery for a cyst and was recuperating when he was taken to the ED office and later arrested.

Unaccounted cash was used for personal use

Seeking Kadam’s custody, the ED’s prosecutor Sunil Gonzalves told the court that in 2017 Parab used unaccounted cash of Rs80 lakh to buy the land in Ratnagiri. The remaining Rs1 crore that was paid for the land was through bank transaction, he said. The property was registered in Parab’s name only in 2019. While construction took place in the ecologically sensitive land and other irregularities were committed including conversion of land use, Parab did not come to the fore, the agency said.

The application for land use change was made in the name of the property’s earlier owner, though the owner said in his statement to the agency that he never applied for such conversion. The ED said that Parab sold the land to Kadam in 2020 when the matter regarding irregularities came to light. It said Kadam is “prime beneficiary” of proceeds of crime and that unaccounted money of Parab was laundered through him.

