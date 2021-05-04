Mumbai: Justice Chandival, appointed to probe Anil Deshmukh corruption case, allotted 1,000 sq ft space in Old Secretariat Building

After one month to the announcement, a one-member inquiry commission to probe charges against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been allotted a space to begin its work. The state government has issued orders to allocate 1,000 sq ft space in Old Secretariat Building near Kala Ghoda.

The commission, headed by Kailash Uttam Chandival has been announced by the state government on March 30 this year.



The space being allotted to the commission is currently with the Home Guards. The Public Works Department has been asked to refurbish the space and provide required furniture and facilities to enable the commission to start its work.