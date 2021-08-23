Mumbai: Just one Covid death reported in last 24 hrs

The city reported only one Covid-19 death on Sunday, which is the lowest single-day death since the pandemic began in March last year. With this, the death toll stands at 15,947. The city recorded 294 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 7,41,165.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed a slight drop in the daily cases on Sunday, with 4,141 new infections and 145 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. The total count is 64,24,651, with 1,35,962 deaths so far. Moreover, the recovery rate has increased to 97%, with 62,31,999 patients recovered and discharged across the state.

According to officials, more testing leads to faster detection of cases, which results in early tracing of infected citizens. As per predictions of experts and authorities, the third wave is likely to take place between September and October.

Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani said, “In the last two days, we carried out a trial run by increasing our testing numbers above 50,000. However, it will remain around 35,000. But in the coming days, depending on the situation, we may increase testing.”

He added, “When we increase testing, we will depend on RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests. Ultimately, when we have to increase testing, we will have to focus on places with high footfall. We will target those who have more chances to contract the virus.”

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:07 AM IST