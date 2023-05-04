Mumbai: Just 74 beneficiaries have taken intranasal Covid vaccine in last 7 days

Less than 100 eligible beneficiaries above 60 years of age have taken the world’s first intranasal iNCOVACC vaccine in the last seven days in the city.

According to the data provided by the public health department of the BMC, 75 people have taken iNCOVACC from April 28 to May 4, which means daily 10 to 11 beneficiaries are being administered the nasal vaccine.

“Since it is a new vaccine beneficiaries still hesitate and most of them have completed their booster dose earlier. However, we are expecting people will come forward as the nasal vaccine is only available at civic-run centres,” said a senior health official.

96 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on May 7

iNCOVACC was rolled out at government centres after sorting out the glitch in the CoWin app, which was initially not issuing the vaccination certificate to people opting for the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the city has recorded 96 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on May 7. Moreover, less than 2% of patients are admitted to hospitals across Mumbai. Maharashtra also reported 361 new cases and four people succumbed in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has now increased to 81,66,867 with 1,48,532 fatalities till date.

