Mumbai: Just 441 new cases reported in 24 hrs, state also records drop in cases

For the second consecutive day, Covid cases across the city dropped below 500 on Tuesday, with 441 new infections and eight Covid fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count stands at 7,28,615 and 15,645 deaths have been reported so far. Meanwhile, the doubling rate has increased to 925 days, while the weekly growth rate dropped to 0.07%.





Maharashtra also recorded less than 8,000 cases for the second day in a row on Tuesday, with 7,243 new infections and 196 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, its total is 61,72,645, with 1,26,220 deaths.

The state’s overall case fatality rate stands at 2.01%. In the first wave, the case fatality rate in the state was 2.7%. For every 100 positive cases, Maharashtra witnessed around three deaths. In the second wave, the fatality rate fell to 0.71%.

“The caseload was tremendously high in the second wave. However, the fatalities were under control. This could be because of a variant that is more infectious, but less deadly,” said Dr. Pradip Awate, surveillance officer in Maharashtra’s Epidemic Control Department.

Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid management, said the decline was due to the proactive steps taken by the state government. “We ramped up the number of tests and isolated patients, thus limiting the spread. Lockdown played an important role in cutting down transmission rates and consequently interrupting the surge of the virus,” said Salunkhe.





