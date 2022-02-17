Mumbai: Journalist loses ₹98k while waiving off customer care bill

A city-based scribe lost ₹98,000 to a Cyber fraud after she had contacted the 'customer care' of a nationalised bank to waive off the balance amount on her credit card. The fraudster, instead, asked the scribe to download a screen sharing application and duped her of the money. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police sources, the scribe had taken a credit card after paying a fee of ₹550 and later upgraded it at a charge of ₹6,000, which was later charged on her card balance. In her statement, she said, after calling the company customer care on February 14, she asked the receiver to connect her to an agent named Vishal, but was redirected to another agent.

This agent tried understanding her problem and later asked her to download the 'AnyDesk' screen sharing application, which she obliged. When the scribe shared an OTP, she was requesting him to waive off the charges, and in the meanwhile, she was receiving a series of text messages. Thinking that the bank is working on her problem and waiving the fees, she later checked to find out that the messages were a series of OTPs, which resulted in her losing ₹98,000.

Realising that she had been duped, the scribe immediately approached the Vile Parle Police and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, a First Information Report was registered, wherein the unidentified accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

