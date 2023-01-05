Mumbai: Joints pain problem on the rise in young adults

Freepik

Mumbai: In a worrying trend, joint-related ailments are on the rise in the age group of 25-50 years. Around 15-20% of the lot are 35 or younger. Shockingly, the patients are sometimes teens, said senior doctors practicing at orthopaedic clinics and hospital OPDs.

Health experts have attributed the problem to a sedentary lifestyle with long sitting hours, lack of nutritious diet and no exercise. The problem aggravates further with excessive smoking and consumption of alcohol.

Among young patients, inflammatory arthritis is most commonly seen, which results in swelling and pain in fingers, wrists, and small joints apart from stiffness in the neck, doctors said. “Currently, adults in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are also complaining of joint pain due to working from home and eating a high fat and sugar diet, along with those who have recovered from Covid. The symptoms of it are swollen, red and tender joints, constant pain and fever,” said a senior orthopaedic from the civic-run hospital.

Orthopaedic surgeon from the JJ Hospital said the cause for the joint pain can be attributed to heavy physical activity or even sprains. Over a period of time, when the bones deteriorate, it can invite several conditions like rheumatoid arthritis (an autoimmune condition) and osteoporosis (a common bone disease wherein the body loses bone, makes little of it, or both). “The percentage of young adults getting joint pain is increasing day by day. Women are more commonly affected than men. It is seen that 2-3 out of the patients who come to the OPD every day are suffering from joint pain. About 5-7 years back, most arthritis patients were above the age of 45. Now, a patient can even be even 16 years old. A lot of working professionals around the age of 30 are coming to us with pain and stiffness in their joints,” he said.

Underlying issues such as deficiency of vitamin B12 and calcium can cause joint deformities if overlooked. “We have seen 30 patients in the last 2-3 months suffering from joint pain problems. Of them, 60% were women and 40% men – all between 25-40 years of age. Joint pain can be caused due to bursitis and viral infections. A rash or fever may make joint movement painful. Injuries ,inflammation of the tendons and hypothyroidism can be the reasons, too. Sometimes, the problem also occurs due to the side effects of certain medications,” the surgeon said.

