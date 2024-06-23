Mumbai: Joint Commissioner Of Police Traffic Draws Roadmap To Solve Traffic Issues Of Bandra | FPJ

Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will soon implement multi faceted approach to address the traffic woes in Bandra after the residents met the Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic. In a meeting organised at Hill Road, residents shared their concerns related to traffic, many of which have also been highlighted by the Free Press Journal in the past.

The queen of suburbs has been suffering from severe traffic issues as the narrow lanes of Bandra (W) has been facing illegal parking, violation of no-entry and one-ways, traffic due to cafes as well as lack of odd-even day parking rules. To address these issues with the authorities, the residents of Bandra and members of Bandra One group met Anil Kumbhare, Jt. CP Traffic, who visited Hill Road to observe the issues faced by the residents.

The residents shared their traffic issues majorly faced on Almeida Park Road, Bazaar Road, Waroda Road, Roque Road, St. Cyril’s Road and St. Leo Road. The early morning meeting between the residents and the senior police official resulted in a fruitful discussion of issues followed by recommendations from the citizens and actions decided by the officials.

The residents had recommended implementation of one-way road reinforced spikes to control illegal entry on Almeida Park Road from Hill Road, after which the police officer assured them of an immediate trial of spikes as a pilot project. The meeting also led to a decision of reinstallation of Odd-Even days parking boards on St. Cyril Road, which were removed during concretisation of the road.

In the past, the Free Press Journal has highlighted about the traffic congestion caused due to parking by car dealers, taxi owners and drivers of heavy commercial vehicles in various places including Mt. Mary Kane Road, St. Leo’s Road, St. Anthony Road, Kandeshwari Marg and Roque Road. Police will identify and enforce designated trading zones for these car dealers, the BMC will install parking signboards and police will enforce parking rules including clamping of illegally parked vehicles.

Addressing another issue highlighted by Free Press Journal in the past, the police will monitor and manage traffic flow during events to manage traffic caused by visitors in cafes, auditoriums and open grounds. The police department will also ask the BMC to install cameras so that the police can monitor its footage and act against the parking offenders. Moreover, the police will provide parking stickers to the residents of Almeida Park and neighbouring areas to solve parking issues of for the locals.

Mario Fishery, a resident of Bandra, said, “The police officials assured us that the traffic police and BMC would take prompt action to address these issues. A follow-up meeting will be organized to review the progress and address any additional concerns. The community remains hopeful that these measures will significantly alleviate the traffic woes and improve the quality of life in the area.”