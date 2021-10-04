Mumbai joins Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI) E-Bus Mission: All you need to know

Mumbai has become the first Indian city to join the Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI) E-Bus Mission which will develop a tailored implementation work plan for deploying e-buses in Mumbai. The TUMI E-Bus Mission will consist of a technical assistance plan and a plan to create a long-term adoption roadmap for Mumbai.

A Letter of Intent to join the TUMI E-Bus Mission was signed by BEST on Monday in the presence of Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The mission aims to establish a broad coalition of public-and-private-sector organizations to achieve a transition to E-Buses within 20 ‘deep dive cities’ and to replicate this in a further 100 cities by the end of 2022. By 2025, more than 1,00,000 electric buses in 500 cities are to be prepared for subsequent tenders and procurements. The project is part of the Action towards Climate-friendly Transport (ACT)-Initiative, which was launched at the UNSG Summit in September 2019.

BEST in Mumbai operates the largest electric bus fleet in India with 386 e-buses. By 2023, the transport undertaking plans to add 1,900 electric buses to its fleet and aims to convert 45% of its current fleet to electric buses.

"The transition to electric is necessary for all vehicle segments, big or small, in order to fast-track the achievement of climate and air quality goals. E-buses can play a significant role in this transition," said Aaditya. He further noted that the signing of the Letter of Intent signifies Mumbai reaffirmation of its resolution to work towards decarbonization of public transport via electrification. The TUMI E-bus mission will help Mumbai define targets for e-bus deployment that will be monitored by an action plan.

Mumbai’s participation will see technical assistance that may include development of technical specifications for e-buses, protocols for performance assessment, planning the charging infrastructure, route operation and financial models and the development of public policies.

