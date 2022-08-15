Mumbai: Jogeshwari municipal market ransacked during lockdown

Representative Image | File Photo

Mumbai: The municipal market in Jogeshwari (west), where the BMC allotted alternate shops to commercial gallas affected by various development projects, was ransacked by the anti-social elements during the Covid-induced lockdown. A team from the BMC's market department which visited the location last week has requested K West ward officials to send an estimate to carry out restoration work so that funds can be allocated for the repairs.

The Behraum Baug Municipal Market was closed for two years and when shopkeepers came back after the restrictions were lifted, they were surprised to see the doors, windows and other fixtures missing. According to the market department's report, anti-social elements and drug addicts in the vicinity had ransacked the location, robbing the doors, windows, lift doors, water pipelines, grills and anything else of value in the market. The team reported that repair work needs to be carried out on an urgent basis.

“The market is in a total mess. The BMC needs to ensure the safety of its property", said activist Godfrey Pimenta. Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of K West ward, Prithviraj Chahuan was not available for comment.