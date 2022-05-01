Mumbai: Job aspirant duped by scamster of ₹4.9 lakh

A 28-year-old job aspirant was duped to the tune of ₹4.94 lakh by a cyber fraudster who had given her online tasks to complete in order to be qualified for a job. After completing some 4 levels, the complainant realised she was being duped and confided in her parents, following which a case was registered at Tardeo police station.

According to police, the complainant, who had been looking for job for a couple of months now, came across a lucrative job opportunity while surfing the social networking website. When she tapped the link, a user started chatting with her on WhatsApp, and upon asking what was the process to secure a job, she was again sent a link.

Upon clicking the link, she was asked to register her number, and clear the levels step by step. The accused also asked the woman to pay ₹200 and get a return of ₹400, but she declined the offer claiming she has no interest in these activities. Even after the denial, the user kept persuading her to complete the levels and pay the money, following which she said she was backing out of the scheme.

The user then asked the woman to pay a charge of ₹59,888 as a fee to leave the scheme, which she was reluctant to pay, but paid anyway. While completing the steps another link had opened in her mobile, and she completed four more steps while entering the details, and was asked to pay ₹4,94,697 to close the deal. In a bid to get rid of the scheme, the woman paid the money, but later the user stopped entertaining her calls for a refund and kept demanding her to clear more steps.

Having realised that she was duped by the scamster, the woman confided in her father, who came along to lodge a complaint at Tardeo police station. Subsequently, a case was registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. While no arrests have been made, police are probing the matter further.

