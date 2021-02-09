Mumbai: JNPT sets up comprehensive solid waste management plant

In a major push under green port initiatives and achieve sustainability goals, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has set up comprehensive solid waste management plant at its township recently.

The plant capacity is 10 metric tons per day solid waste, designed as per SWM Rules 2016 based on BARC technology. It is based on a Bio Gas plant for five MT/Day capacity with power generation from biogas and production of biogas and generation power setup.

In addition, hydraulic baling press machine to compress dry waste has also been installed. Besides, two Ghanta Gadi’s (garbage collection vehicles) with appropriate partition for the collection of wet and dry waste separately, and SW collection accessories for planned awareness training to stakeholders is being done.

In fact, JNPT constantly focuses on sustainability to minimize the impact of the port's operations on the environment and surrounding communities, therefore, several such green initiatives have been undertaken which include harnessing solar power, sewage treatment plant for recycling of wastewater, e-RTGCs and also projects like the development of an Eco Park, marine conservancy, and comprehensive plantation. The port has also switched to LED lights to lower energy consumption and decrease carbon footprint.



"The port not only aims to obtain economic efficiencies but also focuses on ecological and social stability. Thus environmental protection will continue to be an integrated aspect in JN Port's planning and operations," said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman JNPT.