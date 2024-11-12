 Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure

Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority hosted a high-level delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) accompanied by senior industry professionals, in a visit aimed at enhancing collaboration and strengthening industry relations.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: JNPA hosts CII delegation to discuss trade infrastructure and strengthen industry ties | X

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority hosted a high-level delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) accompanied by senior industry professionals, in a visit aimed at enhancing collaboration and strengthening industry relations. The visit on Tuesday provided a platform for valuable discussions on trade infrastructure and shared objectives for advancing India’s port sector.

JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh welcomed the CII delegation and facilitated discussions on mutual interests. Commenting on the visit, he said, "We extend our sincere gratitude to CII for creating this opportunity to connect with industry leaders. These dialogues are essential in harmonizing our efforts with the ever-evolving demands of the sector. At JNPA, we are committed to enhancing partnerships that support robust and seamless flow of commerce, and effective operations, both domestically and globally."

During their visit, the CII delegation explored the JNPA Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and was also given a tour of the Nhava Sheva Free Trade Terminal, one of JNPA’s key terminals, to understand its operational capabilities and role in streamlining trade operations.

Read Also
Mumbai: JNPA Launches Unmanned Boat For Ocean Trash Collection At Gateway Of India; Visuals Surface
article-image

This visit highlights JNPA’s commitment to building strong industry relationships and advancing its vision of becoming a world-class port, driving economic growth and trade excellence for India.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur, Promises Development And Employment Initiatives
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur, Promises Development And Employment Initiatives
Bigg Boss 18’s Avinash Mishra Is In A Steady Relationship With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma: Reports
Bigg Boss 18’s Avinash Mishra Is In A Steady Relationship With Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma: Reports
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Candidate Sandeep Naik Meets Muslim Community In Belapur,...

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan

Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival...

Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival...

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden

Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure

Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure