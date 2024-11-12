Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure

Mumbai: JNPA hosts CII delegation to discuss trade infrastructure and strengthen industry ties | X

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority hosted a high-level delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) accompanied by senior industry professionals, in a visit aimed at enhancing collaboration and strengthening industry relations. The visit on Tuesday provided a platform for valuable discussions on trade infrastructure and shared objectives for advancing India’s port sector.

JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh welcomed the CII delegation and facilitated discussions on mutual interests. Commenting on the visit, he said, "We extend our sincere gratitude to CII for creating this opportunity to connect with industry leaders. These dialogues are essential in harmonizing our efforts with the ever-evolving demands of the sector. At JNPA, we are committed to enhancing partnerships that support robust and seamless flow of commerce, and effective operations, both domestically and globally."

During their visit, the CII delegation explored the JNPA Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and was also given a tour of the Nhava Sheva Free Trade Terminal, one of JNPA’s key terminals, to understand its operational capabilities and role in streamlining trade operations.

This visit highlights JNPA’s commitment to building strong industry relationships and advancing its vision of becoming a world-class port, driving economic growth and trade excellence for India.