Mumbai: JJ Police arrests BEST conductor for misbehaving with minor

The JJ Marg police have arrested a BEST bus conductor Yashwant Parshuram Chavan, for allegedly molesting a minor girl while handing out tickets.

The girl and her mother, the 36-year-old complainant, were travelling in the BEST bus when she asked for tickets. The bus conductor allegedly squeezed the girl’s hand while he gave her the tickets. When the girl’s mother protested, he slapped her and molested the girl.

The girl’s mother filed a complaint with the JJ Marg police station against the conductor. The police have arrested the conductor.

“We have arrested the conductor following the complaint from the girl’s mother and produced him in the court. The court has given police custody of Chavan, investigation is on,” a police officer concerned said.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) , 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) , 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and POCSO Act 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) against Chavan.

