Mumbai: Jilted lover threatens to share obscene photos of 19-year-old girl on social media, booked

The Goregaon Police have booked a man for allegedly threatening to release obscene pictures of a 19-year-old girl he was pursuing after she refused to marry him. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to the complainant, the accused, identified as Raftaar, was pursuing the girl he knew at work and had proposed to her for marriage. The girl, however, refused his proposal, following which on Feb 10 Raftaar attacked her arm with a blade. Subsequently, a case of voluntarily causing hurt was registered at Vanrai police station in Goregaon (E), where the duo worked in the same organisation.

On March 19, the complainant, who is the girl's younger brother, received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number, asking the whereabouts of his sister. The user introduced himself as Raftaar and started hurling abuses, using obscene words for his sister.

Moreover, Raftaar allegedly sent the girl's obscene pictures to her brother, threatening to post the pictures on social media and send them to their relatives.

Based on the incident, her brother (17), approached Goregaon Police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case of criminal intimidation was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. The police have recorded the statements and gathered evidence to build a strong case against Raftaar.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:20 PM IST