Mumbai: Jilted lover threatens to make private photo viral, arrested

Representational image | Pixabay

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening her ex-girlfriend and her sister to upload her private photograph on social media if she married someone else. The suspect was identified as Sanket Palande.

Palande threatened to kill man whom ex-gf will marry

In her complaint lodged at the Malabar Hill police station on April 7, the 28-year-old woman said that Palande called her several times between April 1 and April 7 and threatened to kill the man whom she will marry. He even continuously abused her through WhatsApp and Facebook, said the complaint.

Sent private photo to victim's sister, threatened to make it "viral"

To make matters worse, Palande sent the woman's private photograph to her sister and asserted that he would make it “viral” if the aggrieved didn't accede to his demand. Fed up with constant harassment, the woman finally lodged a police complaint and a probe ensued. Subsequently, Palande was arrested from Gorai in Borivali, and his mobile phone seized.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as Information Technology Act.