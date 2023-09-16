Mumbai: Jewish Community Welcomes New Year With Chikacha Halwa And Prayers

Representational photo

Even before the sun was to set, Sinora Kolatkar rushed through to make Chikacha Halwa. A necessity during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, Jews make sure to have the wheat-based sweet to celebrate the coming of the New Year post-sunset when the day changed on Friday.

"It is the only thing that has to be made by Jews to celebrate the festival," said Kolatkar as she and the community welcomed the 5,784th New Year as per the Jewish Calendar. As the day starts post-sunset, Jews said that the New Year coincided with Shabath so the celebrations extended to Sunday.

"The Shofar will be blown on Sunday. Today we will just go to the synagogue, light the hundies (lamps), pray and come," added Kolatkar. Besides praying at the Synagogue, Jews also have an elaborate prayer at home. This is along with nine things that they arrange during Hashanah.

"At home, when we pray, we also arrange a few things around which there are respective prayers. These are pomegranates, black-eyed peas, dates, leeks or cabbage, bottle gourd, pomegranate, garlic, fish, beetroot and goat head," said Sammy Bamnolkar.

Pomegranate is for unity, beetroot to remove mistakes of last year and so on. "In our prayer, we seek forgiveness and ask God our names be in the good books. God says he has not noted us yet and that it is Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) on which the final stamp will be put on us. He tells us that we have seven days to repent (for sins) for course correction and to ensure that we follow the Torah and Ten Commandments and lead our lives as per that," said Sammy Bamnolkar, another community member.

Community members make a point to have apples dipped in honey on Friday at Synagogue as a mark of sweetness that the New Year will bring. Religious Jews on Shabath (Saturday) do not use electricity or light. "So it is Sunday when we will blow the Shofar in our synagogue and have a gathering. On Friday we will just go to the synagogue, pray, and have an apple dipped in honey to give a sweet start to the New Year," said Bamnolkar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)