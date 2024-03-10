Mumbai: Jewellery Shop Owner Assaulted, Man Arrested In Kandivali

Representational image

The Kandivali police have arrested an individual for an alleged attempted murder on Saturday. At around 11am, Pravin Makwana, 49, attacked jewellery owner Vikas Bafana, 45, with a plumbing wrench, resulting in severe head injuries.

Financial Motive Behind The Attack

Bafana was promptly transported to Shatabdi Hospital. The police cited financial motives behind the attack. The incident occurred at the Pritam Jeweller shop in the Mathuradas Road area of Kandivali West.

The police revealed that the establishment was previously a sweets shop, and Makwana had come to collect Rs 2 crore from Bafana. Makwana sold the shop to Bafana during the pandemic in 2021.