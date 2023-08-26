 Mumbai Jeweller Scammed of ₹94 Lakh By Fraudster Posing as Fellow Jeweller
An investigation in the matter is on

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Jeweller Scammed of ₹94 Lakh By Fraudster Posing as Fellow Jeweller | Representative Image

Mumbai: A jeweller was defrauded of approximately Rs 94 lakh by a fraudster who identified himself as a jeweller, placed an order for gold jewellery to sell it further to his customers and then absconded with the merchandise. An FIR has been filed at the V.P. Road Police Station.

The jeweller had crafted the requested jewellery and handed it over to the accused; however, after receiving the jewellery, the accused shut down his office, switched off his mobile phone and disappeared.

According to the information provided by the police, the complainant, Ratanchandra Samanta (45), approached the police and detailed how he operates a business that takes orders for gold ornaments and fulfils those orders.

Fraudster had promised to pay within a few days

Samanta conveyed to the police that an individual known to him, identified as Harishankar Sharma, had introduced himself as a fellow jeweller. Sharma informed Samanta that he specialises in selling gold jewellery and often receives orders for custom-made pieces from an artisan.

Sharma informed Samanta about a substantial order he had received, requesting various types of jewellery to be made. He sought Samanta's assistance in crafting the jewellery due to the magnitude of the order, a proposition to which Samanta agreed.

A police officer stated that Samanta proceeded to craft gold ornaments amounting to roughly Rs 94 lakh and delivered them to Sharma. In response, Sharma assured Samanta that he would pay him within a few days. However, shortly thereafter, Sharma abruptly closed his office. The office closure raised suspicions for Samanta that he might not receive his payment as promised.

Samanta attempted to contact Sharma to collect his payment, but Sharma's mobile phone remained switched off. Consequently, Samanta lodged a complaint with the VP Road police station. Based on Samanta's complaint, the police filed an FIR against Sharma and initiated an investigation into the matter.

