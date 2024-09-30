Mumbai: Jeweller Held For ₹2.2 Crore Fraud In Bhuleshwar

Representative Image/ File

Mumbai: The LT Marg police have arrested a 34-year-old jeweller from Amravati for allegedly cheating three jewellers in the Bhuleshwar out of Rs2.2 crore. The accused, Vicky Ansane, was apprehended from Nagpur.

The case was registered on August 29, following a complaint filed by Rajesh Soni, 56, one of the victims. Investigations revealed that Ansane owns two jewellery shops. The complainant, along with two other jewellers, was advised by an angadia (courier) in Bhuleshwar to sell their jewellery to Ansane. However, after several days passed without payment, the jewellers filed a complaint with the police, leading to Ansane’s arrest.

The police initiated action under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.