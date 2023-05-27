Mumbai: Jewel thief nabbed in Udaipur

A week after a housebreaking case was registered against two people for allegedly barging into a jewellery shop, gagging an employee and robbing assets worth around ₹93 lakh, the police have arrested one of them from Udaipur on Friday. The accused was identified as Suresh Lohar. Interestingly, The employee, who was gagged and the arrested suspect, hail from the same village in Rajasthan. Hence, he is under police's suspicion.

The tobbery

The robbery took place on May 14. As per the police, Shravankumar Kharwad has been working at the jewellery shop, Kardhar Jewellers, for the past three months. The shop is owned by Sanjay Poonamchand Jain and his family in Goregaon.

On May 15, Jain received a phone call from Kharwad, bemoaning that two people rendered him unconscious with chloroform and then robbed gold jewellery worth ₹75 lakh and silver worth ₹18 lakh besides some cash. The accused even took away the store's camera so as to not leave behind any evidence. Lohar was nabbed with the help of footage from the CCTV mounted in the vicinity of the store.

Currently, the police are recording the statements of Lohar and Kharwad, and their versions will be matched to check for any inconsistency. The hunt for the second accused is underway.

