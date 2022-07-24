e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Jellyfish, tarballs found along Juhu beach

ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 05:14 PM IST
Photo: ANI

Several Jellyfish along with tarballs were found along the coast of Juhu Beach in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Seeing that the jellyfish had washed ashore on Juhu beach and several tarballs (oil emanating) had accumulated there, the administration has issued an advisory for the visitors at the beach to stay cautious.

Tarballs with garbage washed ashore on the coast of Juhu beach on July 10 as well.

As a comparatively larger crowd of tourists is often seen on the sea shore on Sundays, the Lifeguard personnel at the beach have been constantly directing them to avoid coming in close contact with the jellyfish and tarballs.

Jellyfishes are highly poisonous as each sting can result in severe itching, burning, and swellings.

Last year also they were found in Mumbai during the Monsoon season only.

article-image
